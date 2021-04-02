CarryMinati on shooting for MayDay in pandemic: I never imagined I could be a one take artist

One of the most popular YouTubers, Ajey Nagar aka Carryminati is certainly going places. After HT City broke the news of him making his acting debut in Ajay Devgn’s MayDay, he made yet another announcement that his single Yalgaar will be used in Abhishek Bachchan’s next, The Big Bull that’s set for an OTT release.

Inspired by the success Yalgaar got upon release, Carry recently came out with his second single, Vardaan. He tells us, “Personally, 2020 was an eye-opener for me in many ways; I realised that we’re very disconnected and dysfunctional as a society and we need to show up for one another more frequently. Hence, I released a rap single called Vardaan along with my brother Wily Frenzy (music composer and producer).”

Nagar calls this new single “an emotional immunity booster for the millennial generation”, as he feels they’ve suffered greatly because of the lockdown. “The single is about pursuing your passion despite the odds, and this is the mantra going forward,” he adds.

The 21-year-old has recently been busy shooting for MayDay, amid the pandemic. Calling it a “novel experience”, he shares, “I learnt a thing or two about acting from Ajay Devgn sir and I can’t wait to get back on the second schedule. I never imagined I could be a one take artiste, especially when facing such legends in reality. But, the entire team has been very encouraging and supportive.”

Given the restrictions in place, along with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) everyone is expected to follow, how did Nagar handle it all on his debut film shoot itself?

“Well, we’re all living in a new world now, and we need to embrace it rather than complain. Nothing is going to be the same like it was before Covid-19 erupted and it’s like the dawn of a new conscious decade. As a human race, I feel, we all have well adapted to the new normal and are finding ways to work brilliantly within the new set of restrictions,” he concludes.