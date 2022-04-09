Cash, jewellery worth 2.4 cr stolen from Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi house

A complaint has been filed by the in-laws of actor Sonam Kapoor alleging theft of cash and jewellery worth ₹2.40 crore from Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja's New Delhi residence, said the police. A case under Indian Penal Code Section 381 (theft by servant of property in possession of master) has been registered. (Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gets teased by paparazzi about ‘becoming a mamu’ as he joins Sonam Kapoor at event, see his reaction)

"Their house is on Amrita Shergill Marg in Lutyens' Delhi, where Anand's parents Harish Ahuja, mother Priya Ahuja and grandmother Sarla Ahuja live. The theft incident in Sonam's in-laws' house took place in February," said Amrutha Guguloth, deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi. The complaint was made on February 23, 2022.

"They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth ₹2.4 crores was stolen. They had noticed it on February 11, 2022, but the complaint was filed on February 23, 2022. Immediately FIR was filed under section 381 IPC at Police Station Tughlaq Road and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and examination of the evidence is underway," said the officer.

Police further said that the case has been transferred to special staff New Delhi district and they are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far.

Sonam lives in London with Anand. SLast month, Sonam announced her pregnancy on social media. On March 21, Sonam shared a series of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja on her Instagram handle.

