CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a hoax, alleges Maharashtra Congress leader

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Friday said the CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has been a hoax and a disgrace to the institution.

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Sawant, who is the Maharashtra Congress general secretary, said that at least 534 days after the CBI took charge and 474 days since the AIIMS ruled out murder in the case of Rajput's death, the investigation has been a hoax and disgrace.

The Congress leader took to social media to pay tribute to the actor on his birth anniversary. “Tribute to a talented actor #SushantSinghRajput on his birth anniversary. His unfortunate death was horribly misused by Modi govt & BJP for cheap electoral gains in Bihar. Cheap stunt to defame & destabilise MVA govt," he tweeted.

In a thread to the original tweet, Sawant added, “534 days of CBI took charge & 474 days since the AIIMS ruled out murder. CBI, which shows extraordinary efficiency in investigating matters related to opposition leaders, continues to drag its feet on the SSR case. This investigation has been a hoax & disgrace to this renowned institution."

Quote tweeting the original tweet a few hours later, the leader further criticised the murder angle to Sushant's death had been floated around. He tweeted, “Not a single @BJP4Maharashtra leader who harped on murder theory of #SushantSinghRajput & demanded CBI investigation to create a narrative against MVA govt chose to offer tributes to #Sushant on his birth anniversary. Clearly Sushant's death was a political opportunity for them.”

34-year-old Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. Starting with the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor’s death.

