Celebrating fashion and style

A night of glamour was in order at Skoda presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, powered by RK Jewellers. The event saw celebrities dressed to the nines.

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing – ŠKODA Auto India presented SKODA Rising Style Icon to actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. He said, “ŠKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo is the most stylish SUV in its segment. It’s a show stopper of SUVs with its elegant design and aesthetics. It’s the perfect blend of ŠKODA’s legendary heritage at the Rallye Monte-Carlo and style inspired from Monaco.”

He also added, “HT Most Stylish awards offer the perfect platform to celebrate style and glamour. The integration is quite meaningful with our product showcasing lifestyle along with celebrities that embodies fashion and style.”

Disclaimer: Partnered Content