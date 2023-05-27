IPL final 2023 | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Celebs pick the team they are rooting for

All eyes are on the much-awaited IPL finals between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) that’;s scheduled to take place tomorrow on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. And celebs are no different when it comes to showing their excitement. We get talking to some of them to find out which team they are rooting for and want to see lifting the trophy this year.

A lot of celebrities are rooting for MS Dhoni for the final match of IPL 2023

Amit Sadh

As an ardent fan of MS Dhoni and a staunch supporter of the Chennai team in the IPL, I have witnessed the incredible impact that this legendary cricketer has had on the game. Dhoni’s leadership, skill, and unwavering determination have inspired millions, myself included, to rally behind the Chennai team with unwavering loyalty and passion. However, while my heart beats for Chennai, I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams for their exceptional performances throughout the tournament. Each team has showcased immense talent, resilience, and sportsmanship, making every match a thrilling spectacle. I eagerly anticipate the upcoming matches, filled with anticipation and excitement, as the teams battle it out on the field, delivering enthralling cricket for fans around the world. May the spirit of the game prevail, and may the best team emerge victorious!

Dino Morea

When it comes to the final match, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are not the states I was rooting for. I was rooting for Bengaluru because it is my hometown and Mumbai because this is where I live. And they didn’t make it to the finals. Having said that, I have two good friends in both the teams -- MS Dhoni is CSK and Hardik Pandya in GT, they both are on opposite teams. From the way they both are playing, it is going to be a cracker of the match. May the best team win. I am just looking forward to an exciting finale -- one is a defending champion and another one is a champion many times over. It is going to be a cool match. I know both of them, so it is a tough one for me to pick.

Saiyami Kher

I am rooting for CSK. Well, I really hope it’s not his last but if it is it will be the perfect farewell for MSD. He is just so inspiring and there’s so much to learn from him. His temperament and his man management is just incredible. The way he gets the best out of players. Be it an experienced Ajinkya Rahane or a young Pathirana, everyone flourishes under MSD. So hoping CSK wins it!

Saumya Tandon

I am definitely rooting for Chennai Super Kings because of Dhoni , aren’t we all doing the same. It might be Dhoni’s last match. I have seen his journey and i admire his career, he has been the best captain for India. But I have to send praise for Shubman Gill too. It has been a delight to watch him. I hope he gives a great watch in the final too.

Pratik Gandhi

I am rooting for the Gujarat Titans. Being last year’s winner and due to their consistent performance this year, along with Pandya’s captaincy and team’s high spirit, I am hopeful that GT will win.

Abhilash Thapliyal

This year, I am supporting Chennai Super Kings. And it is because of Dhoni. He can make the impossible possible.

Aamir Ali

I am supporting Chennai Super Kings but I am rooting for Dhoni more than anyone else. I really want him to lift the cup. This time, even if Mumbai was in the finals, I would have supported Chennai for Dhoni.

Arjun Bijlani

I like Dhoni as well as Hardik Pandya. In this finals, I will root for Chennai Super Kings because of Dhoni.

Milap Zaveri

I’m supporting Chennai Super Kings because I love Dhoni and want him to win! His captaincy is extraordinary. His isn’t a team of superstars. It’s a team that he has moulded into winners

Sanjay Kapoor

This year, I am really rooting for Chennai Super Kings to pick the IPL trophy, and is obviously because of Dhoni. He has been the best Indian and IPL captain I have seen since I started watching cricket, and it could be his last match at IPL. And that is the reason I want to see the Chennai team win the match.

Aly Goni

I have been an avid supporter of Chennai Super Kings, for their journey during the whole tournament. So, for the final win also, I am supporting CSK, and I have another reason behind this as well. And it is Dhoni. Dhoni is part of that team and I am rooting for him and his team. I just hope his team wins the final match and picks the trophy.

Adhyayan Suman

Definitely, I am supporting Chennai Super Kings because I am a big fan of Dhoni. I have also heard that it’s going to be the legend’s last year in the IPL.

Gulshan Grover

I am supporting Chennai Super Kings because of Dhoni. He is a great cricketer and my friend.

Ayush Mehra

I am supporting Chennai Super Kings because I love Dhoni and they have been the most consistent team. Also, Dhoni is love.

Arslan Goni

I think that theoretically Gujarat Titans should win, but with MS Dhoni, you don’t know how and when things can change. If you ask my favourite, it is Chennai Super Kings but I think this time Gujarat may take the cup. My plans have been very last minute, but I’m excited about it.

Rajniesh Duggal

Some of my favourite players are there in both teams - I’m a huge Dhoni fan, but then I’m a huge Hardik fan too and the way Shubman Gill has been playing is amazing .. It will be a great final and a tough call for fans. But then GT has home ground advantage/Crowd advantage. I will still go with my all time favourite player’s team- Dhoni’s team CSK.

Sudhanshu Pandey

I will be supporting Gujarat Titans as I feel there chances are more to lift the trophy. The Gujarat Titans have been a force to reckon with in the IPL this year. Led by their astute captain Hardik Pandya and backed by a talented squad, they have consistently displayed their prowess in all facets of the game.

Yogita Bihani

I want GT to win because I think they have a really strong team, and they have proved it time and again. But my heart wants Dhoni to win, there’s no why - because Dhoni is an emotion. This is the first match where whoever wins the match I will be happy.