Celina Jaitly hits back at troll who accused her of ‘sleeping with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan’

Celina Jaitly has responded to a Twitter troll, who shared an unsavoury comment about her. Celina hit back with strong words as he accused her of ‘sleeping’ with actor Fardeen Khan and his father, late actor-director Feroz Khan. She also tagged ‘Twitter Safety’ to take action against the troll. (Also read: Anusha Dandekar slams online bullies after Suhana-Gauri Khan video)

Celina Jaitley is furious at Twitter user Umair Sandhu.

One Umair Sandhu, who often posts scandalous tweets about film stars and celebrities, wrote in a tweet, “Celina Jaitley is the only actress in Bollywood who slept with both father ( Feroze Khan ) and son ( Fardeen Khan ) many times.” Celina made her acting debut opposite Fardeen in Feroz Khan's Janasheen in 2003.

Celina hit back saying, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth and length to become a man and some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem… like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! @TwitterSafety pls take action.”

Many came to Celina's support and asked her to sue Umair Sandhu. “Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice,” read a comment. “Take some strict legal action against this fraud, don't let him get away easily. He has been posting nonstop vile stuff against everyone,” commented another. “Wonder, how could someone make such disrespectful and offensive comments. Glad to see, you are taking action,” commented a follower.

The troll replied, “Oh just shut up! You were a C-grade Actress. Look at your Filmography. You always did soft porn Films. Ok! Married a rich guy and then settled down! Selfish woman. @TwitterSafety this psychopath is harassing me. Take notice.”

The Twitter handle under the name Umair Sandhu often shares mean tweets against Bollywood actors. Recently, it made tweets against Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shehnaaz Gill.

Celina currently lives in Austria with her husband Peter Haag and their three kids.

