Celina Jaitly on Afghanistan crisis: It’s massacre of any last remaining rays of hope for peace

Actor Celina Jaitly is deeply concerned about the safety and security of her closed ones who’re stranded in Afghanistan at the moment, as the country goes through a turmoil with Taliban taking over it. She says the current stir takes away any hope for peace in the region.

“What happened in Afghanistan is the massacre of any last remaining rays of hope for peace and growth. Unfortunately, American leadership poorly executed Afghanistan related policies over the last 20 years under three different administrations and didn’t give enough time to give the peace process sufficient time to produce an acceptable result,” Jaitly notes.

The actor, who is currently settled in Austria, has a personal connection with Afghanistan as she was born in Kabul. Her mother was from Afghanistan and that bond makes the pain more intense.

The 39-year-old adds, “Now, pulling out abruptly after 20 years have left 30-40 million Afghans refugees and hostages in their own country. And due to the safety and security of people known to me still stranded in Afghanistan, I’m unable to answer everything that might lead a trail to them. Since their life depends on it”.

Earlier, the actor took to social media to open up about her roots from Afghanistan, sharing that her great grandfather’s mother “was a beautiful Afghan refugee from an affluent family escaping protection from oppression”, which brought the family to India, where they got a chance to flourish. She wrote, “My fondness for the country and love for it’s people makes my blood scream with pain at the current circumstances”.

Now, Jaitly feels heartbroken and helpless as she watches millions of dollars and “endless amounts of bloodshed”, which also deprived children of their childhood, go to waste, with the country falling in the hands of Taliban.

“This ongoing time has changed the course of a lifetime for all Afghani people, which is also a waste of a million sacrifices (made for the nation for peace),” she ends.