Celina Jaitly recalls her twins read divorce notice to her, says Peter told her to ‘get job as a supermarket cleaner’

Actor Celina Jaitly has opened up about one of the most painful moments of her ongoing divorce battle with estranged husband Peter Haag. Recalling the day she received the divorce papers, the actor revealed that her twin sons ended up reading the notice to her because it was written in German. She also claimed that she was later told to find a job in Austria if she wanted access to her children.

Celina Jaitly recalls getting divorce notice

Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic abuse case against her husband Peter Haag. (Instagram/@Celinajaitlyofficial)

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In an interview with India Today, Celina revealed that she received the divorce papers on what was supposed to be a special occasion—her 15th wedding anniversary. She said her husband took her to the post office to collect the documents, but refused to translate the contents for her, even though the notice was written in German and she was not fluent in the language.

She said, "I thought it was a letter from the municipality or that it had something to do with my residency. He dropped me down the hill where our house was, and I climbed back up. My twins were at home doing their homework. I asked them, 'Beta, can you please read this for me? It's very high-level German. I'm not going to spend half an hour translating it.' My twins had to read that terrible divorce notice in which there were all sorts of weird allegations against me. I was being divorced for not being enough for my husband's needs and for the irretrievable breakdown of our marriage. I thought it was a joke."

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{{^usCountry}} Celina further revealed that the judge had advised the couple to separate amicably, following which she immediately sent a proposal for an amicable settlement to her husband's lawyers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina further revealed that the judge had advised the couple to separate amicably, following which she immediately sent a proposal for an amicable settlement to her husband's lawyers. {{/usCountry}}

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She said, "I said I don't want anything. I just want my assets back and the money that I invested, and I want us to continue with joint custody. I went to my husband to speak to him after his lawyer said I wouldn't be able to return to Mumbai after the divorce, and I was told, 'Find a job if you want access to the children.' I said, 'What work am I going to do?' And I was told, 'I will get you a job as a cleaner in a supermarket. We don't look down upon jobs here like you do in India.'"

About Celina Jaitly's divorce battle

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Celina married Peter Haag in 2010. The couple have three children after losing one of their twins to a heart condition in 2017. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, alleging that she had been subjected to continuous domestic violence.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Peter following a complaint filed by Celina. She has also initiated proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, seeking maintenance and compensation. Additionally, Celina has alleged that she has been denied access to her children despite the couple having a joint custody arrangement.

In May, Mumbai-based law firm Semwal & Co. confirmed that Celina's estranged husband, Peter Haag, and his father, DI Wolfgang J. Haag, had sent separate legal notices to the actor. The notices accused her of making defamatory statements through interviews and social media during the ongoing divorce and child custody proceedings. The family denied all allegations of abuse, harassment and intimidation, objected to the repeated public discussion of the couple's three children, and demanded the removal of the alleged defamatory content, a public apology, and warned of civil and criminal action if their demands were not met.