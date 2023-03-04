Celina Jaitly reveals why she was forced to leave Emraan Hashmi's Aksar: 'I was very disappointed as...'

Celina Jaitly has confirmed that she was forced by the producers to walk out of Emraan Hashmi's 2006 film Aksar because she had signed another film with him at the same time. Celina was then replaced by Udita Goswami in Aksar. The actor said she was very disappointed the way the situation was handled. Also read: Celina Jaitly wants to ‘return to cinema’, but isn’t getting good offers: 'I hope to find scripts that do me justice'

A film journalist on Saturday shared a still featuring Tara Sharma and Celina on the sets of Aksar. He said the still couldn't make the cut as Celina was forced to leave the film. The still shows Celina in a red top and Tara in blue, looking into a shattered mirror with a worried look on their faces.

Reacting to his post, Celina wrote, “Yes, I was forced to leave #aksar by its producers as they were not happy about the fact that I was doing another film #jawanidiwani simultaneously with same costar @emraanhashmi. I was very disappointed as the way the situation was handled by the producers was very disheartening.”

Celina Jaitly shared a tweet about Aksar.

A Twitter user commented on her post, “Very unprofessional that they handled it that way. But it’s their loss to exclude YOU.” Another wrote, “Would have loved to see you in Aksar.” One more asked, “Was the same costar allowed to continue? But you wasn’t?” A comment also read: “That's a terrible thing to do. Would have cost you much momentum in your career. Not speak of the time waste. Heartbreaking to see hard work being punished.”

Aksar had Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami, Dino Morea and Tara Sharma. Directed by Anant Mahadevan, the film also had a hit song Jhalak Dikhlaja, sung by Himesh Reshammiya.

In the same year, Celina starred opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Tiku Talsania, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Mahesh Manjrekar and Sherlyn Chopra.

Celina currently lives in Austria with hotelier husband Peter Haag and their three sons. About her decision to leave Bollywood, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview in 2020, “I had taken a purposeful break from cinema because of reasons best known to me and this had nothing to do with the fact that I got married. I was just tired and exhausted of how difficult it kept getting for an outsider to continuously strive to find the roles which celebrate the actor within. Having to constantly prove myself, I just got fed up of trying to please everyone and reached a point where I said ‘okay gotta take a break’, do some other things in life, recharge batteries and then whenever I’m ready, I will come back again.”

