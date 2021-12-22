Celina Jaitly shares story behind her straight face in pic with husband: ‘There was kung-fu, kushti, dinosaur attack'

Actor Celina Jaitly, who lives in Austria with husband Peter Haag and three sons, has shared an anecdote from her life as a mother. The actor shared a picture with her hotelier husband and revealed all that went on behind the camera while she got the photo clicked.

Celina has nine-year-old twins Viraaj and Winston and four-year-old Arthur. She has credit the three of them as the photographers who clicked her photo with her husband. She also shared the behind-the-scenes story.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, she wrote, "Me trying to pose calmly with Pati Parmeshwar while our three boys create havoc behind camera. Lol. look at my expression. There was Kung-Fu, kushti, dinosaur attack all at the same time challenging our sanity @peterhaag. Behind camera: @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag #arthurjhaag."

Earlier this month, Celina had shared a candid picture of herself with her three sons creating trouble around her. She had shared it to reveal their reaction to India's Harnaaz Sandhu winning the Miss Universe pageant this year.

She wrote, "I told my half Austrian 9-year-old twins India won Miss Universe again and they said: ‘Wow mom India seems to have special DNA that turns all girls into self made princesses, I hope you passed some of it on to us, might be easier to turn into Batman."

Celina is known for her work in films like Janasheen, No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money and Golmaal Returns. She was last seen in 2020 film Season's Greetings, also starring Lillete Dubey. Talking about her life in Austria, Celina had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We are very blessed to be living higher on the Alpine mountains so it was much easier because you can step out and social distancing is a reality as everybody stays very far away from each other. That was an advantage as we were surrounded by nature.”

