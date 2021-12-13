Celina Jaitly reveals her ‘half-Austrian’ kids said India has ‘special DNA’ after Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe win

Actor and former Miss India Celina Jaitly has shared her nine-year-old twins' reaction to Harnaaz Sandhu winning the Miss Universe crown for India after 21 years. Celina was the fourth runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant 2001.

Sharing a candid picture with her three sons on Twitter, Celina wrote, "I told my half Austrian 9-year-old twins India won Miss Universe again and they said: ‘Wow mom India seems to have special DNA that turns all girls into self made princesses, I hope you passed some of it on to us, might be easier to turn into Batman"

Celina is married to Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple live in Austria and have three sons – nine-year-old twins Winston and Viraaj and four-year-old Shamsher.

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe for the year 2021 at a glitzy ceremony at the Red Sea port of Eilat in the early hours of Monday morning, marking the 70th anniversary of the beauty competition. Her win marks the first Miss Universe title for India in 21 years. Actor Lara Dutta won the pageant in 2000.

The Indian community in Israel is 'overwhelmed' after actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe 2021 at the pageant that took place in Eilat city. About 50 Indians, Jews of Indian origin and some workers from India were present at the event, waving the Indian flag and greeting Harnaaz with loud cheers every time she made an appearance on the stage.

All from Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta to Kareena Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and others have congratulated Harnaaz on her win.

Celina was last seen in 2020 film Season's Greetings, also starring Lillete Dubey. She however, has no plans to move back to India and told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We live in an era of globalisation and it shouldn’t matter where I live. I find great peace and positivity in my Alpine life in Austria and my Austrian heritage helps me be more grounded and a better actor.”

(With PTI inputs)