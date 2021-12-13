Sushmita Sen goes ‘yeh baat’ as Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe 2021, sends love to her mother. See post

Sushmita Sen has penned a note of appreciation for Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, calling her ‘Har Hindustani ki naz’. Sushmita had won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994, followed by Lara Dutta in 2000.

Sharing two pictures of Harnaaz from the pageant, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, "#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 India. So proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme!!! My love and regards to your Maa and family… bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind #duggadugga #waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh."

Adding to Sushmita's words, a fan pointed out, “That too in year 2021. Means a lot 21 21 21.” Another commented, “Queen congratulating another Queen.” A fan praised Sushmita's note and said, “@sushmitasen47 - What a wonderful start (Har Hindustaani ki Naz, *Harnaaz*) Love to you.”

Harnaaz's victory has left her mother speechless. She told ANI in an interview, "I don't know how to express my feelings. She made the whole Sandhu family proud. She is a determined girl. She has been active and confident since childhood. Today, her dream got fulfilled. I could not thank God enough."

Also read: When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu said ‘I love Priyanka Chopra’, talked about learning from her. Watch

Harnaaz's brother Harnoor Sandhu added that they are planning a grand welcome for her at home. He said, "Dhoom dhaam se hum Harnaaz ka swagat karenge. (We will welcome her in grand style). She deserves it. We all are proud of her. When she called us after winning the pageant, we all started crying. It was an emotional moment for all of us. With her win, she has inspired millions of girls out there," He also revealed that they fondly call her ‘Candy’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON