Celina Jaitly wishes Adline Castelino, recalls own Miss Universe journey: ‘Did not realise it would take 20 years’

As Adline Castelino came in fourth at this year’s Miss Universe pageant, Celina Jaitly congratulated her, while also reminiscing about her own journey. Celina was the third runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant in 2001 and said that it took India two decades to ‘reach this position again’.

Celina took to Instagram to share a collage of herself and Adline. “When I became Ms Universe 2001 - Runners Up, I did not realise it would take 20 years for India to reach this position again,” she wrote, adding, “Hearty congratulations to @adline_castelinofficial on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations @missdivaorg @missindiaorg Its great to see India back in the game. @missuniverse #india #missindia #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #adlinecastelino #missuniverse.”

Lara Dutta, who won the Miss Universe pageant in 2000, took to Instagram Stories to wish Adline. “Congratulations @adline_castelinofficial!!! You carried a billion dreams with elegance, poise and confidence!!! #India@Universe @missuniverse @missdivaorg,” she wrote.

After last year’s competition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the 69th edition of Miss Universe was a scaled-down affair. Andrea Meza of Mexico won the title.

A day before the finale, Adline shared her thoughts on Instagram. “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing (Indian flag) I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through.The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon,” she wrote.