Chak De India girls have a reunion at Chitrashi Rawat's wedding celebrations. See pics

Chitrashi Rawat, who is best known for her role as hockey player Komal in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chak De India, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday in Chhattisgarh. The actor revealed glimpses of her wedding festivities on her Instagram Stories as she shared videos and photos from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies. Her friends from the film and television industries, Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, Sayantani Ghosh and Tanya Abrol, were also present for the celebrations. (Also read: 10 years of Chak De! India: The girls recall their best moments with Shah Rukh Khan)

The photos shared on social media by the actor show the couple and their friends in a festive mood. For the haldi ceremony, the bride and groom both wore white, while Chitrashi added an orange dupatta to her outfit. Using the hashtag, 'Druchi', friends and family shared their photos and videos from the wedding festivities. Her Chak De India co-stars Shilpa, Vidya and Tanya were also on hand to celebrate with her. Sharing a picture of herself and Dhurvaditya a day before the wedding, Chitrashi had written on Instagram, "Tis the beginning (sunflower emoji)."

Discussing her wedding with Bombay Times, Chitrashi had revealed, "Dhruv is from Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and we are getting married in Bilaspur. It will be an afternoon wedding. There will be a haldi, mehndi, and cocktail ceremony a day prior when we will also exchange rings.”

She had added, "We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge (We had thought to do a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (it only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

Besides the sports drama Chak De India in which she made her acting debut, Chitrashi is also known for her work in the films Fashion and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. Chitrashi had been a national-level hockey player when she was younger. Her fiancé Dhruvaditya is also an actor; he has appeared in the films Flight, The Grey, and the web series Damaged. He and Chitrashi worked together in the film Prem Mayee.

