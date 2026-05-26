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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday film sees no growth, crosses 15 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama opened to mixed reviews.

May 26, 2026 10:26 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, released in theatres on May 22. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and is now struggling to see growth in its first week. Let us take a look at the box office performance of Chand Mera Dil so far. (Also read: Bharatanatyam dancers review Ananya Panday's ‘catastrophic’ dance; Chand Mera Dil choreographer thinks actor ‘nailed it’)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

The latest report from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected 2.10 crore on its 5th day of release, which is also its first Tuesday. The film predictably saw a dip on Monday, collecting 2.25 crore, but Tuesday's haul shows no growth. On its opening day, Chand Mera Dil collected 3 crore. The highest single-day haul of the film was on Sunday, when it had collected 4.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 18.16 crore and total India net collections to 15.35 crore.

Chand Mera Dil has fared much lower than last year's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which broke records upon release and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. But it is still better than the haul of this year's Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi

About Chand Mera Dil

 
lakshya ananya panday
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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