Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday film sees no growth, crosses 15 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, released in theatres on May 22. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from the critics and is now struggling to see growth in its first week. Let us take a look at the box office performance of Chand Mera Dil so far. (Also read: Bharatanatyam dancers review Ananya Panday's ‘catastrophic’ dance; Chand Mera Dil choreographer thinks actor ‘nailed it’)

Chand Mera Dil box office update

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

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The latest report from Sacnilk states that Chand Mera Dil has collected ₹2.10 crore on its 5th day of release, which is also its first Tuesday. The film predictably saw a dip on Monday, collecting ₹2.25 crore, but Tuesday's haul shows no growth. On its opening day, Chand Mera Dil collected ₹3 crore. The highest single-day haul of the film was on Sunday, when it had collected ₹4.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹18.16 crore and total India net collections to ₹15.35 crore.

Chand Mera Dil has fared much lower than last year's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, which broke records upon release and went on to become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema. But it is still better than the haul of this year's Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi

About Chand Mera Dil

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{{^usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chand Mera Dil revolves around the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad, fall in love and soon find themselves dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. She decides to keep the baby, and the couple gets married. However, their relationship soon begins to face trouble under pressure and frustration. One argument eventually turns violent, which becomes a turning point in the story and forms the central conflict of the film. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni have worked on the screenplay of the film. The dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has been produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni have worked on the screenplay of the film. The dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Over the last few days, a clip from the film has been all over the internet. The clip features Ananya Panday performing a fusion Bharatanatyam dance. Well-known dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita R Ratnam, known for her Neo Bharatam dance form, reviewed Ananya’s performance on X. She wrote, “Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last few days, a clip from the film has been all over the internet. The clip features Ananya Panday performing a fusion Bharatanatyam dance. Well-known dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient Anita R Ratnam, known for her Neo Bharatam dance form, reviewed Ananya’s performance on X. She wrote, “Watching this clip felt like Bharatanatyam being held hostage by a catastrophic misunderstanding of the form. Somewhere between the flailing arms and random camera moves, the dance quietly packed its bags and exited the building.” {{/usCountry}}

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