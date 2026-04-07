Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s love gets messy, internet calls it ‘a copy of Saiyaara’

Chand Mera Dil teaser: It was supposed to be a legendary love story, but life takes a tragic turn – that’s the glimpse the teaser of the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil offers, showing Ananya Panday and Lakshya caught up in a romance filled with passion, along with hints of heartbreak and complications. Chand Mera Dil teaser: The clip offers a glimpse of the Chand Mera Dil title track.

Chand Mera Dil teaser out On Tuesday, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film. The teaser of the film was posted with a caption that read, “Not every first love gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love! Chand Mera Dil - TEASER OUT NOW!”

The teaser introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya as Chandni, hinting at a passionate romance that edges toward a tragic end as it comes with the tagline, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai”.

The 1-minute-32-second teaser introduces viewers to the intense and slightly wild love story of Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni, capturing their passionate romance through moments of intimacy and kissing scenes – from college corridors and bike rides to the bedroom.

Just when Ananya declares that they have a legendary love story, the teaser hints at complications, with Lakshya noting that legendary love stories often have a tragic ending. The teaser then captures moments of vulnerability between the couple, with one scene showing Lakshya breaking down and another scene showing Ananya crying her heart out.

The teaser offers a glimpse of the Chand Mera Dil title track, which has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and has been sung by Faheem Abdullah.