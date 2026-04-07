Chand Mera Dil teaser: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s love gets messy, internet calls it ‘a copy of Saiyaara’
Chand Mera Dil teaser: Produced by Karan Johar, the film, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is slated to be release on May 22.
Chand Mera Dil teaser: It was supposed to be a legendary love story, but life takes a tragic turn – that’s the glimpse the teaser of the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil offers, showing Ananya Panday and Lakshya caught up in a romance filled with passion, along with hints of heartbreak and complications.
Chand Mera Dil teaser out
On Tuesday, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film. The teaser of the film was posted with a caption that read, “Not every first love gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love! Chand Mera Dil - TEASER OUT NOW!”
The teaser introduces Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya as Chandni, hinting at a passionate romance that edges toward a tragic end as it comes with the tagline, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai”.
The 1-minute-32-second teaser introduces viewers to the intense and slightly wild love story of Aarav (Lakshya) and Chandni, capturing their passionate romance through moments of intimacy and kissing scenes – from college corridors and bike rides to the bedroom.
Just when Ananya declares that they have a legendary love story, the teaser hints at complications, with Lakshya noting that legendary love stories often have a tragic ending. The teaser then captures moments of vulnerability between the couple, with one scene showing Lakshya breaking down and another scene showing Ananya crying her heart out.
The teaser offers a glimpse of the Chand Mera Dil title track, which has been composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and has been sung by Faheem Abdullah.
The teaser has received mixed reactions so far, with many social media users saying it reminds them of Saiyaara, which featured Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.
One comment read, “Saiyara . Kabir Singh. Aashiqui 2 = chand mera Dil”, with another reading, “Seems to be Inspired from SAIYYARA”.
One social media user wrote, “Did they try to recreate Ahaan and aneet’s bike scene or am I delulu”, with another sharing, “Copying Saiyaara”.
“Saiyyara 2.0 is finally getting released guys,” one joked. One comment read, “Saiyaara was a blockbuster not bcuz of the story but bcuz of ahaan and aneet natural chemistry but u guys failed to create chemistry”. Another read, “Kissing scenes is now just like hug scenes”.
More about the film
Back in November 2024, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announced that Ananya and Lakshya will be leading the romantic drama titled Chand Mera Dil. The movie has been directed by Vivek Soni, who has previously directed projects such as Aap Jaisa Koi and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.
The log line of the film reads, “Not every first love, gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love!”
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza, the film is slated to be released on May 22. Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni have worked on the screenplay of the film. The dialogues are by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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