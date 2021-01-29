Chandan Roy Sanyal: I hope to make my first feature film this year

I don’t get excited about my birthday. I actually find it very difficult to live in those days because everybody gives you so much attention. I find that a tad bit stressful,” says Chandan Roy Sanyal, who turns 41 on January 30. The actor, who revelled in the success of his web show Aashram last year, was also busy taking care of his parents, especially in the last few months.

“I’m in Goa for some work, so I drove down with my parents and dropped them at my brother’s house, who lives in Goa now. Just to be in Goa on your birthday is good enough other than this there’s nothing special. My parents live in Delhi and during the outset of the coronavirus pandemic they got infected with COVID-19 and thankfully have now recovered. This is their first trip to Goa and so it’s quite special,” he shares.

The actor, who rose to fame with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009), also made news for his performances in web series including Parchhayee (2019), Bhram (2019) and Kaali (2020) and says the acclaim has translated in a lot of work. Talking about his life and career, he says, “As I look back, one thing that I’ve maintained and as you grow wiser, nothing is more important than improving your mental and physical health. Everything comes and goes but if you have a happy and positive outlook on life and people and humanity then that’s all that matters. Money is temporary. For as long as you are alive, help people and enjoy your life. I think we should take care of people and I also believe in karma. I definitely want to fall in love again. I have been in love once or twice. My plan is to take my beloved on a long cruise and propose to her in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Marriage for me is just a name and it’s just an idea. If I find someone I want to live with, I will just live with that person for as long as we are fine with each other,” he reveals.

The actor admits that 2021 looks good as it started with a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination and that he has some good projects lined up. “I hope to make my first feature film this year. I’ve been saying this every year, but I think this year I should do it,” he signs off.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav