Chandan Roy Sanyal: Nothing wrong to add an item song to make any film more sellable

Having been a part of the film business for more than a decade now, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal knows what works for a film, and what doesn’t. And he admits that adding some masala elements to create buzz is just a part of the process.

Ask the 42-year-old, who has turned director for a feature film, if he would entertain if the exhibitors or distributors make such demands, he replies, “I don’t think that will happen with this one, there’s no scope for adding such kind of things. The story is such… when the exhibitors see the film, they will realise it’s a comedy and it’s totally working the way it is. It should be fine.”

Talking about films in general, however, he says he has seen such last minute additions happen to make the film “more sellable”.

He elaborates, “Those films probably have massive stars, get an opening, or have item songs. Aisa kaafi filmon mein hua hai. The makers add some music, or item songs, something which will bring attention. The music becomes hot, and it works for the film.”

However, Sanyal, who also co-produces his feature film directorial debut, doesn’t feel there is anything wrong in it. Explaining his point, he says, “If you can add something, and bring the audience to the theatres, it is okay. Also, filmmaking is a very expensive business. As the producer and exhibitor you put in your money. In the pandemic, cinemas also shut down, they lost their money. It is a very tricky situation, there’s no insurance ki pure paise vaapis aayenge ya profit hoga. Uss hisaab se if a distributor thinks ki kuchh add karne se nuksaan nahi hoga, it is okay. It is not good to lose money.”