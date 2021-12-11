Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office day 1 collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film opens at 3.75 cr

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, opened in theatres on Friday amid positive reviews. The film reportedly collected around ₹3.75 crore on its first day.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a romantic comedy that has Ayushmann in a never seen before avatar of a body builder and Vaani as a trans woman. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui - targeted at metro multiplexes - records better numbers in #Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh on Day 1… Other metros ordinary/low… Mass circuits dull… Should catch speed at remaining metros for healthy opening weekend total… Fri ₹3.75 cr. #India biz.”

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Abhishek shows immense maturity, sensitivity and restraint while dealing with the story of a trans woman, and showing it onscreen in a respectful manner. Something that our society has still not accepted, the film tries to break away from those stereotypes but not by relying on cliches. There's an out-of-the-box thought with a romantic story that has layers of passion, deceit, denial, dilemma and acceptance.”

At the film's trailer launch, Ayushmann had said he was overwhelmed stepping into a theatre for the film's promotion. “This is very special for me because it's happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I'm getting those butterflies. I'd like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film,” he said.

Abhishek also added, "A few months ago, it felt like everything will be shut. Today with God's grace, we are here in a theatre and feeling optimistic. This is a huge moment for us to celebrate. We have (finally) reached a stage where our trailer is ready to be shown to the world. It wouldn't have been possible without the 200-300 people who worked with us."

