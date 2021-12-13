Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui box office weekend collection: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor's film earns over 14 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's latest film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui witnessed a rise on Sunday, collecting ₹5.91 crore. The rise pushed the film's collection over its first weekend to ₹14.53 crore.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, opened in theatres last week. In the film, Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, while Vaani Kapoor essays the role of a trans-woman.

Sharing the figures on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui goes from strength to strength… #Sunday growth: +21.36%… Metro multiplexes dominate [#Delhi, #NCR, #Chandigarh top the list]… Needs to maintain the momentum on weekdays… Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr. Total: ₹14.53 cr. #India biz."

During the trailer launch of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann had said, "This is very special for me because it's happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I'm getting those butterflies. I'd like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film. It's an extremely unique script that we have. I'd like to thank the audience for supporting the theatres."

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Abhishek shows immense maturity, sensitivity and restraint while dealing with the story of a trans woman and showing it onscreen in a respectful manner. Something that our society has still not accepted, the film tries to break away from those stereotypes but not by relying on cliches. There's an out-of-the-box thought with a romantic story that has layers of passion, deceit, denial, dilemma and acceptance.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, released on December 10, has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in collaboration with Pragya Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures.

Abhishek Kapoor recently praised Ayushmann, as reported by news agency ANI, and said: “We've been led to believe that there's conventional tentpole cinema and then there's parallel cinema but thanks to actors like Ayushmann Khurrana that gap is being bridged gracefully, giving rise to a new wave of content-pole cinema.”

He had also added, "What's wonderful about Ayushmann is that right since his debut, he's championed the art of taking the road less travelled. This hasn't just granted him the credibility of his fans but also the limitless scope to experiment."

