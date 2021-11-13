Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui song: Ayushmann Khurrana shows bhangra moves as he romances Vaani Kapoor, watch

The title track of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is out now and shows a never-seen-before side of him. A beefed-up Ayushmann is seen in a muscle tee, showing his bhangra moves while romancing Vaani Kapoor in the recreated Punjabi number.

Sachin-Jigar have recreated the hit Punjabi song, originally sung by Jassi Sidhu. IP Singh has added to the original lyrics by Madan Jalandhari.

Sporting a ponytail and bulging biceps, Ayushmann looks far more different than his characters in films such as Badhaai Do, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bala. He grooves alongside Vaani to the party song and is joined by several others in various shots.

A viewer commented on the song on YouTube, “First banger of this winter”. Another said, “Awesomely done by Ayushmann.” A fan wrote, “To Ayushmann- I can't help falling in love with you.”

Ayushmann plays a ‘gym bro’ named Manu. He falls in love with a Zumba instructor named Maanvi, played by Vaani Kapoor. However, their love story hits a roadblock when Manu learns of Maanvi's gender identity.

Ayushmann said at the trailer launch of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui at a Mumbai theatre, “This is very special for me because it's happening after two years. It feels like this is my first film, my first launch. I'm getting those butterflies. I'd like to thank Abhishek sir for his vision and Vaani Kapoor for being a revelation in the film. It's an extremely unique script that we have. I'd like to thank the audience for supporting the theatres.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui marks Abhishek Kapoor's return to direction three years after the romantic drama Kedarnath, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. Abhishek revealed that the title of the film came from Ayushmann, who hails from Chandigarh. "He suggested it and then it kind of just stuck. It is the most appropriate title for the film," the filmmaker said.

The film was shot in Chandigarh and is set to hit theatres on December 10. It also stars Abhishek Bajaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma and others.

(With PTI inputs)