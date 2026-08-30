Chandrachur Singh files FIR against relatives, alleges grandfather's will was forged to deny father inheritance

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has lodged an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deprive his father of his inheritance.

Signature of grandfather forged

Chandrachur Singh had filed FIR against relatives.

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In his complaint filed at Rorawar police station on Friday, Singh alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, a prominent landowner of Jalalpur village on the outskirts of Aligarh, was forged in 1997 when he was critically ill and allegedly not in a position to sign documents.

Singh alleged that his uncle, Ganga Singh, and other family members forged the signature on the will, depriving his father, late Captain Baldev Singh, of his inheritance rights.

According to the complaint, Captain Baldev Singh was not present in Aligarh when the will was allegedly executed. His other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before Harender Pal Singh, he said.

The actor further alleged that a large portion of the prime properties inherited under the disputed will was subsequently sold over the years.

Chandrachur Singh filed FIR against relatives

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{{^usCountry}} Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. He also said that after lodging the FIR, he recorded his statement with the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had collected sufficient evidence to substantiate his allegations. He also said that after lodging the FIR, he recorded his statement with the police. {{/usCountry}}

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The dispute had come to light last year, when Gaytri Devi had rejected the allegations as false and accused Chandrachur of trying to falsely implicate her. She had also maintained that the will was genuine.

Chandrachur's father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

Police have registered the case and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

About Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur Singh made his acting debut in 1996 with Tere Mere Sapne, which was bankrolled by Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited. He went on to appear alongside Tabu in the critically acclaimed film Maachis, directed by Gulzar. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film.

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Later, he appeared in several films as a leading actor, including Betaabi, Dil Kya Kare and Silsila Hai Pyar Ka, but they failed to make a mark at the box office.

However, his other films, including Josh, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, and Kya Kehna (2000), opposite Preity Zinta, were successful. After his initial successes, his career went through a low phase after he suffered a shoulder injury.

He tried to make a comeback in 2012 with the multi-starrer film Chaar Din Ki Chandni, but the film received a mixed response. In 2020, he made his big acting comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar crime drama series Aarya, opposite Sushmita Sen.

(With inputs from PTI)