Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan announces title and release date of film with Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala

Last year, after the resounding success of his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan confirmed that he will star in a film directed by Kabir Khan, of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 83-fame, that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, after the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik has announced the title and release date of that film. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani sing Aaj Ke Baad together; here's the fan verdict: ‘Aap rehne do’)

Kartik Aaryan will star in Kabir Khan's next directorial Chandu Champion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, also stars Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel and Rajpalm Yadav among others. It released on June 29 on the occasion of Eid and has made ₹42 crore in five days.

Chandu Champion

Kartik took to Instagram on Tuesday to post the title and release date of his new film. Chandu Champion, billed as “the true story of a man who refused to surrender," is directed by Kabir Khan. This marks Kartik's maiden collaboration with Kabir and his reunion with Sajid Nadiadwala, who's producing the film. The sports drama is slated to release on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Kabir Khan

Kabir, primarily a documentary filmmaker, made his Bollywood debut with Kabul Express (2006), a film set in Afghanistan, starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. Kabir followed it up with yet another film produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. New York (2009), a film based on terrorism in the US, starred John, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Katrina Kaif and Irrfan Khan. Kabir next helmed Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the cross-border spy thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, that would go on to establish the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, that now features tentpoles like Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, Pathaan and Tiger vs Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kabir then stepped out of YRF and directed his biggest blockbuster yet, another cross-border tale Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), starring Salman, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kabir also encountered two duds shortly after with the action film Phantom (2015), starring Katrina and Saif Ali Khan, and Tubelight (2017), starring Salman. Kabir also made his digital debut with the web series The Forgotten Army, starring Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari on Prime Video India, a period drama based on Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army. Kabir's last release was the period sports drama 83 in 2021. The film, based on Indian cricket team's victory in the 1983 World Cup, starred Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev among others. Though the film failed to take off at the box office owing to the third COVID-19 wave, it received an overwhelmingly positive word-of-mouth. Chandu Champion will be Kabir's second sports film after 83.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON