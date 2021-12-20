Charisma of cinema can never go, Kal Aaj aur Kal: Randhir Kapoor

Actor, producer and director Randhir Kapoor feels the OTT boom is surely giving the big screen competition but it can never take away the thrill of viewing on the 70mm silver screen.

“The charisma of cinema can never go…Kal Aaj aur Kal! OTT did create turbulence for theatre but the magic of cinema will stay intact,” says the yesteryear actor who was recently in Lucknow. He will turn 75 in February 2022.

Kapoor further adds, “We have seen the advent of TV and how everyone was glued to it but see the cinema did survive comfortably. Then came video cassette players (VHS player), DVDs and now it’s OTT. I am glad that audiences today have more channels and means of entertainment than we had. We can watch a film on a smart watch too for that matter but none can take away the experience of hero’s entry on the big screen. Besides, cinema is a perfect outing plan with family and friends,”

He says due to change in cinema the definition of hero has also changed. “Today’s heroes are more like actor Amol Palekar…boy next door types with whom everyone can easily relate. But the era of heroes like Shammi Kapoor who were fair and six feet tall, dancing in haseen wadiyan with beautiful heroines on melodious numbers, is no more a part of cinema, now. Today’s cinema is more realistic and closer to life stories. Seeing the trend, I feel there won’t be another superstar like we have Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan,” says Kapoor.

The veteran actor shares that he does watch modern cinema. “There are some very good actors and I liked Irfaan a lot…there are others as well. Aaj-kal ke chokre, chokriyan bahut accha kaam kare rahe hain. They are very confident about their craft.”

On what’s next in store for his banner, he says, “We have suffered a lot of mishaps in past few years. First, the studio suffered huge losses due to the fire accident which I had to get fix. Then, I lost my brothers (Rishi and Rajiv Kapoor) in a year’s time. It felt as if I have lost both my hands! But we will surely make a comeback, soon!”

He has been to Lucknow multiple times on different occasions. “I have a lot of memories associated with this city from my earlier visits. As I am an ardent food lover, just like our entire Kapoor clan, so I love this place for its amazing cuisine.”

However, pandemic has made it tough for him to move out much. “It’s tough to travel during pandemic and my family doesn’t allow me. That’s the reason I am travelling with a nurse and a help,” he adds.

