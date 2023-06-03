Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa reveals actor didn't tell family about heart attack: She herself called doctors

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa has revealed the former Miss World called the doctors first before informing her family about her heart attack. Sushmita had suffered a heart attack in March this year during the filming of her upcoming web series, Aarya 3 and underwent angioplasty and stent implant. Charu is married to Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen but the two are separated now. She said her daughter Ziana Sen seems to be as strong as aunt Sushmita. Also read: Sushmita Sen celebrates with daughters Renee, Alisah on 29 years of Miss Universe win. See pics

Sushmita on suffering heart attack

Sushmita Sen during her brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's pre-wedding function.

Sushmita had left her fans in shock when she revealed about the heart attack in an Instagram post. Sharing a picture with her father, she wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

Charu on how Sushmita's heart attack

Talking about Sushmita's heart attack, Charu told ETimes, “Iske baare mein family mein kisi ko nahi pata tha because I think didi ne kisi ko bataya nahi tha. (No one in the family knew about this because I think she didn’t tell anyone about it). So when it happened, she was in Jaipur and before she could tell anyone, she herself called the doctors. When I got to know this, I called my mother-in-law and asked her about it and she told me that now she (Sushmita) is fine. No one expected it and everyone was shocked.”

She called Sushmita a fighter and said that their entire family was very proud of her. She said, “Be it any problem, she fights it out” and added, “Ziana has many of her qualities. Jitni strong mujhe wo lagti hai, mujhe Ziana bhi utni hi strong lagti hai (Ziana seems to be as strong as Sushmita).”

Sushmita's upcoming projects

Besides Aarya 3, Sushmita also has a web series, Taali. She will be seen as transgender Shreegauri Sawant who was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013 after which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

