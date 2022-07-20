Charu Asopa warns ‘karma is going to come back’ after Rajeev Sen accused her of playing 'victim card'

Charu Asopa has shared a bunch of her pictures on Instagram, along with a cryptic caption. Charu's caption in her latest pictures looks like a message for her ex-husband Rajeev Sen. Charu's post comes just a day after Rajeev accused her of playing ‘the victim card’ in their divorce to gain advantage. Also Read: Charu Asopa says people think her decision to divorce Rajeev Sen is ‘wrong’: 'It's not for me, it's for Ziana'. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Charu shared her pictures and captioned it, “You can lie to the world but can’t lie to yourself, can’t lie to your soul and most importantly don’t ever forget karma is going to come back."

On Tuesday, in an interview with Etimes, Charu reacted to Rajeev’s accusation of her using the victim card for her advantage. She said, “As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process. Let’s leave everything to time. Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Rajeev told ETimes, “All I can say is that my sister (Sushmita Sen) is smart enough to know where we stand and by now everyone has understood how simple my wife is, as she has mastered the art of playing the victim card.”

Charu and Rajeev Sen married in 2019 but soon after their marriage, reports of their divorce started circulating. While Charu has said that Rajeev doesn't give his family any time, Rajeev has accused her of lying about her first marriage and hiding it from him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON