Check out Malaika Arora's walk-in closet which is ‘as big as an average person’s bedroom'

Malaika Arora, known for her style and fashion sense, never fails to steal the spotlight with her glamourous appearances. The fitness enthusiast has now given a sneak peek into her closet which is 'as big as an average person's bedroom.'

Columnist Namrata Zakaria conducted a podcast with Malaika Arora, which the actor joined in from her closet because it was the ‘quietest room’ in her house. She shared a picture of Malaika sitting on the floor of her closet, with the shoe rack on one side and what appears to be the wardrobe section on the other wall. A dressing table is seen placed at the centre with natural light streaming in from the windows.

Describing her closet, Namrata wrote, "Why am I posting a picture of Malaika Arora sitting in her shoe closet? 1. Because it’s as big as an average person’s bedroom. 2. This is the quietest room in her house where she sat and recorded for my podcast with me. 3. “What’s a girl without her shoes?” she asks. 4. All of the above." Malaika too shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a red heart and wrote: “My closet.”

Malaika is currently spending time with her son Arhaan Khan, who returned from abroad where he's pursuing higher studies. The mother-son duo were recently spotted on a coffee outing with their dog, Casper.

Malaika was recently seen as one of the judges on reality show, India's Best Dancer Season 2. The finale of the show was held earlier this month. She otherwise keeps busy with her yoga studio.

Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor. The two recently turned down rumours of their split by stepping out together on a date.

