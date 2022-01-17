Inside Malaika Arora's living room with cosy couch and red roses on her coffee table. Watch

Actor-television personality Malaika Arora has taken her fans and followers, virtually, inside her living room. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a video in which she sat on the floor as she enjoyed a beverage.

In the video, Malaika Arora was dressed in striped white pyjamas, tied her hair into a ponytail and sported a no-makeup look. As she sipped her juice, she turned the camera around giving a glimpse inside her home.

Malaika sat next to a white couch on which matching cushions of several sizes rested. Behind her, the ceiling was decorated with a geometric-patterned light.

In the video, her balcony was also seen as the door stood ajar. The white curtains were pushed to one side and a string of leaves was seen above the door. As she turned the camera, a vase with a bunch of red roses was seen on her coffee table along with a water bottle. Her pet dog lay under the table, facing away from the camera.

Malaika played with her hair and smiled. Sharing the clip, she added several hashtags--Sunday feels, Sunday laze and Sunday. Malaika also added a red heart emoji.

The title song of Gehraiyaan, Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi, played in the background of the video. Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa feature in filmmaker Shakun Batra's upcoming movie.

Malaika often shares posts and notes on her Instagram account. Earlier, she had posted a note on her Instagram Stories, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.” Her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor had posted the note as well.

Recently, after rumours about their breakup started doing the rounds, Arjun had shared a black and white selfie with Malaika. He had captioned it, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.”

Previously, Malaika was in a 19-year-long marriage with Arbaaz Khan and the duo called it quits in 2017. Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.

