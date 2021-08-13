Chehre new teaser: Rhea Chakraborty makes unprecedented double appearance, Amitabh Bachchan gives ominous message

With two weeks to go for the release of Chehre, a new promo has been released online and it predominantly features Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi, with Rhea Chakraborty making fleeting appearances. Sharing it on Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Jitne #Chehre utne naqaab, muzrim bas ek aur doshi hazaar (There are as many masks as faces, only one criminal but a thousand that are guilty)? Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August…”

The 23-second video has Amitabh sinisterly reciting a line about the innocent getting punished while the guilty get off scot-free. Emraan has a panicked look on his face. Rhea, whose presence in Chehre has been downplayed so far, is seen twice in the teaser -- she is first seen lighting a candle and then, has a blink-and-miss appearance with Emraan.

On Thursday, another dialogue promo was released, in which Amitabh warns those guilty of any crime to be careful, hinting at an ominous game that could be played with them as well. In the film, he plays an octogenarian with a penchant for a real-life game of Clue.

Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film was slated for an April release but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will now be out in theatres on August 27.

Rhea was missing from the poster and teaser of Chehre. However, she made an appearance in the trailer, at the very end.

In an earlier interview, producer Anand Pandit said that Rhea was ‘among the eight artistes’ in Chehre and that he ‘(didn’t) see any reason for not mentioning her name’. He added that he did not want to use her situation to gain publicity for the film.

“I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn’t want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable,” he told The Indian Express.

Rhea is being investigated for her possible role in the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Last year, she was arrested on drug-related charges in the case.