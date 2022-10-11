Chhello Show makers to set up trust fund in memory of Rahul Koli

Pall of gloom has engulfed the team of Chhello Show, titled Last Film Show in English, with child actor Rahul Koli losing his battle against blood cancer. The news has left the makers heartbroken with the film literally becoming his last show. Now, they are planning to honour his memory by setting up a trust for his family.

Koli was one of the six child actors who are part of the film that has emerged as India’s official entry for the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards. He passed away on October 2 after a fight against leukaemia.

Amid reports indicating that his family will watch the film together on the release day on October 14 after performing his final purification rituals, the makers have planned a tribute for him.

“There are no words to express the grief that the whole team is feeling right now. We were attached to each other as a family. I had several scenes with him where he was running, and trust me, there were no symptoms of blood cancer. Agar kuch hota toh pata chalta. We got to know about it some months back, and were distrubed. Even his family was going through a tough time,” actor Dipen Raval tells us.

He adds, “Aaj humari ek aankh mein khushi ke aansu hain ke Oscar buzz hai, and doosri aankh mein Rahul ko khone ke gum ke aansu hain. The film is a tribute to him”.

According to a source, the family was in a severe financial crunch after losing everything in the Gujarat floods, including all the phones as well as the contact book. His father had to mortgage his auto-rickshaw to overcome it. “They somehow managed to get through Bhavin Rabari who got them in touch with the makers, including director Pan Nalin,” adds the insider, sharing that producer Dheer Momaya helped them get their rickshaw back.

Nalin, along with the makers and producers, was in touch with the family and doctor constantly. In fact, the team was in the process of planning a bone marrow transplant, with his sibling getting tested for bone marrow match, when Koli lost his battle, leaving them in dismay.

“Since the past one month, the team got to know about Rahul being diagnosed with cancer, the makers were taking care of all the financial expenses during the treatment in Jamnagar. The doctors used to call Nalin to give updates about his health every day. The whole team was hoping that he would make it. The most heartbreaking thing is that Koli’s 13th day after demise would be on October 14, when the film will be released,” the source reveals.

Now, the team is initiating a conversation to set up a trust fund in Koli’s memory. “Through the fund, his family will get a monthly sum, and it will work towards helping other kids in the treatment for blood cancer and bone marrow transplant,” the source tells us.

