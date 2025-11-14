Children's Day 2025 exclusive! Taapsee Pannu recalls her first stage performance

This Children’s Day, actor Taapsee Pannu takes a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recalls her very first stage performance, a moment that sparked her lifelong love for being in front of an audience. Taapsee shares how that early experience shaped her creative spirit and continues to inspire her even today. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee tells us, “This is a very special picture. It’s from when I was in the fourth standard. It was my first ever stage performance after I started learning Indian classical dance. This was a beautiful start to what lasted over eight years. I trained in classical dance for eight years before I started learning western dance forms. So this is where the love for stage performances started.”