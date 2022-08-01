Chirajeevi interviews Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha, wants this part removed from the final edit

Chiranjeevi, who recently released the Telugu trailer of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, is actively involved in the film’s promotions in Hyderabad. As part of a promotional interview, Nagarjuna sat down with Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Naga Chaitanya to talk about the film. In a promo clip that has surfaced on social media, Aamir said it was VFX that helped him transform into many looks for Laal Singh Chaddha, but Chiranjeevi didn’t agree with him and asked for this part of the interview to be edited out.

Nagarjuna had a gala time interviewing his son Naga Chaitanya, Aamir and Chiranjeevi and called it a “miracle”. In the clip, Nagarjuna mentioned that Aamir's character of Laal Singh Chaddha underwent extreme transformation in the movie and asked him about how he managed to make it possible. “Aamir, we see you as a young boy, as a college student and as army officer in the movie. How did you pull off this transformation,” Nagarjuna asked.

Aamir replied, “This transformation has been done by the VFX people.” At this juncture, Chiranjeevi interfered and said jokingly, “Edit this part out. I won’t believe.”

There’s also a bit where Chiranjeevi told Nagarjuna that they all compromise somewhere as actors, but Aamir doesn’t compromise when it comes to his movies. Towards the end of the clip, Chiranjeevi told Nagarjuna that he really liked Aamir’s mannerisms in the film and went onto mimic an expression.

Recently, Aamir Khan organized a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha for Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. The screening was also attended by SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Pushpa director Sukumar.

As per a statement, all the guests were exhilarated about Aamir’s pet project. The statement added that Chiranjeevi was really touched by the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 11. It has been directed by Advait Chandan.

