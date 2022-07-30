Chitrangda Singh criticises those opposing Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'There’s something sick in your own head'

Chitrangda Singh has reacted to the nude photoshoot of Ranveer Singh, which has invited some FIRs, but also praise from celebrities in the entertainment industry. Chitrangda for one thought that Ranveer looked ‘amazing’ in the pictures, and said he has a great body to flaunt. Also Read| Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'It's artistic freedom'

Chitrangda also said that Ranveer Singh is an actor and creative person and it was his personal choice to pose nude for Paper magazine, which has always stood out for featuring actors in 'quirky' shots. She said it's more to do with people's own minds when they find Ranveer's pictures problematic.

She told ETimes, “This isn’t the first time an actor has posted, you know the nudes. I genuinely feel, whether it's a man or a woman, it's his or her body; it’s their decision. We are in the 21st century, it is one’s own decision to wear a sari or a skirt or wear shorts or whatever you want to wear. That is the minimum we can possibly give- in a free world, in a free country for god’s sake. You know without judging them.”

Chitrangda further showered praise on Ranveer, saying, "I think he looked amazing, to be honest. He’s got a great body to flaunt and it’s a piece of art, I suppose. And uhh, you have to have the right kind of eyes to be able to see art and things. If you see wrong, if you see dirt in everything then it’s probably something to do with your mind. I’m sorry to say. I mean tomorrow if a girl wears a skirt and goes, you find that wrong, there’s something sick in your own head to have a certain opinion. I would say exactly the same thing for Ranveer."

Ranveer has received words of support from several celebrities since the photos came out, including Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Vaani Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Chitrangda will be next seen in Gaslight, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. The film is expected to release by the end of this year.

