Chitrangda Singh slams Go Air, says they have ‘rudest, worst air hostesses’: 'Please teach them manners'. Watch

On Tuesday, Chitrangda Singh slammed Go First (prevo airline on Instagram. Sharing a video from inside the flight, she called out the rude air hostesses and said that she is very disappointed.

Sharing a video from inside an airplane, Chitrangda panned her phone camera to one air hostess and wrote, “Flight 391 Goair to Delhi from Mumbai @g8.goair is the rudest the worst air hostesses ever!!! #rikusingh #jamie & #christopher #meenal all of them Please teach them some manners. Most high handed and arrogant attitude I have ever seen! Very disappointed with all of them. It reminded me of my worst experiences at #airindia.”

Chitrangda Singh shares bad experience with Go Air.

"The incident was not with me but the person sitting next to me who was being ill treated by the air hostesses despite him being utterly polite & patient it was just NOT done for the crew to show such arrogance! @gofirstairways," Chitrangda added on her next story.

Chitrangda Singh shares her bad experience on a Go Air flight.

Earlier this week, actor Arya Babbar also shared a video of a similar incident that he faced while traveling in a Go First flight, where he got in a verbal spat with the pilot. The video, shared on his Instagram handle, shows the actor speaking to the pilot. The argument started after the pilot of the air got offended by a joke made by Arya. Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Arya wrote, “Sensitive Pilot. @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh.”

Chitrangda made her big screen debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2003 for which she won an award for the best female debut. She has acted in films such as Yeh Saali Zindagi, Desi Boyz, Inkaar, I, Me Aur Main and Baazaar. She was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas, which was released in December 2021.

She will be seen next in Pawan Kripalani's thriller film, Gaslight. The film will also star actors Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey.

