Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Bollywood celebs who opted for secret weddings without any buzz

More and more celebrities seem to be picking on the popular trend of keeping their wedding a secret affair, and suddenly surprising their fans by sharing pictures on social media. Here’s a dekko at the most recent ones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara Bhasker

Actor Swara Bhasker, who is always a pleasant surprise, recently revealed her marriage to political activist and leader Fahad Ahmad. The two secretly tied knot in a court under Special Marriage Act. It was their shared interest in activism, that brought Bhasker and Ahmad together at a protest and they immediately clicked. 31 year old Ahmed, from the Bareilly, was a student leader when they met and is currently serving as the State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra. Following their court marriage, Bhasker posted a lovely film to her social media accounts detailing their relationship’s development from that of friends to newlyweds.

Maanvi Gagroo

A month ago, Actor Maanvi Gagroo revealed her engagement. However, no one anticipated the wedding to take place so soon and the pictures posted on Insta by Gagroo left her fans surprised and how. She got married to Kumar Varun, who is also a well known comedian actor, writer and quizmaster. He is popularly known for the the comedy web series Chacha Vidhayak Hamare and for hosting Kvizzing With The Comedians with fellow comedians and subsequently creating a YouTube channel in March 2022 specifically for this community. Varun, who was born in Jamshedpur, spent the majority of his early years in Bihar before relocating to Delhi at the age of 12.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee confirmed her wedding by posting pictures on her Instagram with husband Shanawaz Shaikh. Soon after the announcement, questions about this man’s identity arose on social media, and as photos from the ceremony continued to surface on occasion, followers’ interest grew. Later, it came to light that the groom is none other than her personal trainer. According to reports, Shaikh is a native of Mumbai, and the couple dated for a long period before getting married in a courtroom, followed by a private celebration amid family and friends.

Tanya Abrol

Chak de! girl Tanya Abrol was one among the many who preferred an intimate wedding over a grand celebration, held on February 9. Even though she married her long-time partner Aashish Verma, the wedding news came as a surprise to her admirers, who showered her photos with compliments and well wishes. Abrol met Aashish, who is an IT professional at a party when their common friends suggested that they should consider dating each other. The two got married after being in a relationship for a year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chitrashi Rawat

Just one week before Tanya got married, actor Chitrashi Rawat, best known for her part in Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De India, wed lifelong love, fellow actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. For the unaffected, the pair first met while filming Premmayee, in which he acted as her beau, and from there began an 11-year relationship that ended in marriage. Their wedding also caught a lot of limelight as it turned into a reunion for the cast of Chak De India!, which included Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malvade,Tanya Abrol among others.