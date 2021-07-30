Choti Sarrdaarni actor Anita Raaj on being one of the fittest stars at 58: 'Every day I look forward to better myself'

Actor Anita Raaj, who was a well-known name in the 1980s Hindi film world, has made a resurgence in recent years as a television actor. She has appeared in Colors shows, Chhoti Sarrdaarni and in Anil Kapoor's 24 as Naina Singhania to much appreciation.

From the 80s era, she is best remembered for her role in Ghulami with Mithun Chakraborty. She did most of her films with Dharmendra before settling down after her marriage to Dr Sunil Hingorani. However, when she appeared in 24, she immediately drew attention. Her fit frame caught everyone by surprise.

It appears Anita Raaj has embraced fitness with gusto. A look at her Instagram page will tell you that she is easily among the fittest stars in Bollywood and considering the fact that she is 58, Anita can serve as an inspiration to many.

In an interview to a leading daily, Anita spoke about her fitness regimen, with particular stress on weight training. She mentioned how she was introduced to weight training 25 years back and now it is a part and parcel of her life.

“I was 25 when I was first introduced to weight training, and today at 58, weight training along with other forms of strength training has become an integral part of my life and fitness routine. I do cardio three days a week and the other days it’s a combination of weight training, strength training, and HIIT. Every single day I look forward to better myself.”

Anita added how women ought to do away with misconceptions that weight training will make them look manly. “When I started weight training almost two decades back I thought that it is for men and not for women. But I’m glad I was proved wrong. Women must lift weight as it won’t make them look manly but will help them to stay fit, agile and strengthen muscles as they grow older."

In April last year, Anita and her doctor husband were in the news when police arrived at their Pali Hill home after neighbours complained that the couple were partying in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Anita, however, told Mid Day that it was medical emergency that had made people arrive at their home. “Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately. I won’t behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario,” the tabloid quoted her as saying.

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

In December 2020, Anita had shared on Instagram that her son Shivam had tied the knot. Sharing pictures, she had written: "With the powerful blessing of the Universe my Son Shivam got married to my beautiful Renu. God Almighty shower abundance blessings on the couple with all the Happiness, good health, longhealthy life."