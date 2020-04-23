Complaint filed against Anita Raaj for allegedly hosting a party amid lockdown, actor refutes claims

tv

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 11:12 IST

Actor Anita Raaj was in trouble recently when police arrived at her house after receiving complaints that she had hosted a party at her home despite the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic.

A Mid Day report claimed that cops received complaints from the Bandra society where Anita resides with her doctor husband, claiming that the couple was entertaining guests at home. However, Anita told the tabloid, “Since my husband is a doctor, one of his friends had come home for a medical emergency. His wife came with him for assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse him on humanitarian grounds. After checking the situation, the cops apologised for the false complaint that was lodged with them and left immediately. I won’t behave irrationally by hosting a party in the current scenario.”

A prominent name in Bollywood of the 1980s, Anita featured in Anil Kapoor’s ambitious project 24. Anita is currently seen in the TV show Chhoti Sardaarni. She has worked in films like Prem Geet (1981) and Naukar Biwi Ka (1983) in the past.

Given the ongoing lockdown, shooting of film and TV shows has been stalled. Major films scheduled to release in March, April and May have been postponed and the release dates of several movies still under production have also been shifted.

Before the lockdown was announced in late March, many public places including film theatres, malls and school and colleges had already been closed. As the country continues to fight the novel coronavirus, the number of Covid-19 cases in India has crossed 21,000-mark, while more than 650 people have lost their lives.

