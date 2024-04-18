Chunky Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rented flat days, how he knew he'd become a superstar

Shah Rukh Khan has made many friends through the years in Bollywood but Chunky Panday was among the first of them. In a new podcast interview, Chunky spoke highly of Shah Rukh, recalled how him and his wife Gauri Khan used to live in a rented flat, and said that he know Shah Rukh had it in him to be a superstar someday. (Also read: ‘Shah Rukh Khan sent Jawan co-stars to hotel at 4am with a car full of bodyguards’: Priyamani) Shah Rukh Khan, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday and Gauri Khan in an old picture.

Chunky's bond with Shah Rukh

Speaking to Time Out With Ankit, Chunky said about Shah Rukh's regular trips to his home. “I think one of his first friends in Bombay when he arrived was my younger brother Chikki. They're still the best of friends. So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh and Gauri) were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab baith ke video cassettes dekhte the. So he and Gauri were in my house quite often.”

He added, “With Shah Rukh, I was so sure this boy is gonna become a superstar. Because he had that in him, you can see that fire…He's always had that. That talent has always been there with him before he became the superstar. So he's very confident and he knew where he was going. I mean, yeah, of course very proud that I've known him since then. He hasn't changed.”

Ananya and Suhana are BFFs too

On the first season finale of Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shah Rukh spoke about all that Chunky and Bhavana did for him during his intial days in Bollywood. Chunky's daughter Ananya Panday, who is also an actor, is BFFs with Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana.

Speaking to Filmfare in 2019, Ananya said that she has spent a lot of her childhood around Shah Rukh. She added that she considers actor Shah Rukh Khan as her second dad.