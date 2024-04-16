‘Shah Rukh Khan sent Jawan co-stars to hotel at 4am with a car full of bodyguards’: Priyamani

Priyamani has praised Shah Rukh Khan every chance she gets ever since they starred together in Chennai Express song One Two Three Four. In a new interview, she again hailed her Jawan co-star for being kind and considerate towards his co-stars. (Also read: 'Shah Rukh Khan gave me ₹300': Priyamani of The Family Man recalls working with him on Chennai Express) Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra click a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan at an event for Jawan.

Shah Rukh cares for his co-stars

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Priyamani recalled how the crew was celebrating Jawan director Atlee's birthday in Chennai until 4am. When it was time for the women to leave for their hotel, Shah Rukh made sure they were safe.

“It was Atlee sir’s birthday in Chennai, so all of us were there for the birthday party. So I think this was at about 3 or 4 in the morning. We girls were going back to the hotel. He came and saw us off individually. He came to the car. And he actually had a car of bodyguards follow us up till the hotel because there was a good distance of about 45 minutes to about an hour. So he made the car follow us. We said, ‘You can go.’ They said, 'No, these are special instructions given by Sir. We have to see you off'," she said.

Priyamani played a convict and one of the women in lead character Azad's (Shah Rukh Khan) team in Jawan. Shah Rukh had double roles in the film. He played a jailer and a soldier. The film was a massive hit and went on to collect more than ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

What is Priyamani up to these days?

Priyamani has since starred in Article 370 with Yami Gautam and is currently seen in Maidaan as Ajay Devgn's wife. The film, which chronicles the golden years of Indian football in the early 1950s-60s through the eyes of the team’s coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Devgn, is directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame.

Priyamani is aware of the limited screen time allotted to her character Saira, who she described as Rahim's confidante and emotional support system.

"The camaraderie between both of them is actually like friends. The family dynamics are very important (to the story)... All of them (family members) have a significant part to play in the film,” Priyamani said, adding, she shot for the film for 15 days.