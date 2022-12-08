Cirkus song Current Laga: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh unite for a scorching dance number. Watch

Deepika Padukone is back with a dance number almost five years after she was seen performing Ghoomar in her period drama, Padmaavat. She has now reunited with Ranveer Singh for a special dance song Current Laga in his film Cirkus. The song features them grooving to peppy music with the lyrics based on one of Ranveer's dual characters in the film who is capable of producing electric current. Also read: Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone surprises fans, dances with 'kudrat ka karisma' Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty film

Current Laga has been composed by Lijo George and Dj Chetas and sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George. Kumaar has written the song with Tamil lyrics added by Hari. The Tamil rap portion has been sung by Vivek Hariharan.

Deepika was last seen alongside Ranveer in 83. She had also co-produced the film which had Ranveer in the role of cricketer Kapil Dev and her as his wife Romi Bhatia. The two however, were last seen dancing together in 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

83 was followed by Deepika's intense emotional drama Gehraiyaan in which she starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She also made a guest appearance in Brahmastra. She will now be seen as the lead in Pathaan, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023. She is also working on Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and a film with Prabhas. She will soon be flying to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the finals.

Ranveer's Cirkus has been directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari,and Siddharth Jadhav among several others. The comedy film is set in the 1960s and features Ranveer in a dual role for the film time. Varun too has a dual role. It is set to release during the Christmas weekend on December 23.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON