Cockroach Janata Party spokesperson ‘upset’ with Diljit Dosanjh for distancing himself from their protest

Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh is not one to stay mum on social and political issues, having previously spoken about farmers’ protests and Khalistani separatists. However, when asked about the Cockroach Janata Party’s recent protest, he urged them to ‘keep me away’ from all things political. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das admits he’s ‘upset’ with Diljit over the same.

CJP spokesperson reacts to Diljit Dosanjh’s comment

Diljit Dosanjh recently remarked that he would like to stay away from protests.

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The Instagram page Hollywood Dekho posted a video of Saurav talking to the press about Diljit’s recent comment. At first, he insists that he has ‘no message’ for the actor-musician.

However, when specific remarks are brought up, he says, “Arre haan yaar. Matlab, that’s very sad. I think he should. Comment something, yuvaaon ka thoda josh badaye. Gaanon se josh badate hai lekin, bolke bhi kuch, is movement ke baare mei, iss yuvaaon ke issues ke baare mai, unko kuch bolna to chahiye. (Yes. It’s very sad. I think he should say something to encourage the youth. He does it with his songs, but he should do it with his words too. Speak about the movement, and the issues faced by the youth of this country).”

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{{^usCountry}} When asked if he’s upset with Diljit, he admitted, “Thoda sa upset hoon. (I’m a little upset).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When asked if he’s upset with Diljit, he admitted, “Thoda sa upset hoon. (I’m a little upset).” {{/usCountry}}

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What did Diljit Dosanjh say?

Diljit conducted an Instagram Live with fans on Wednesday and answered questions. When one fan wrote in Punjabi, “Bro, Jantar Mantar protest baare…(say something about the Jantar Mantar protest),” he replied, “What protest is this at Jantar Mantar. Bro, keep me away from these protests and all.” He also added, “I am an artist. I am not a politician.”

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He also claimed not to know what the protest they were talking about was, saying, “I don’t know what you think of me. See, everything cannot be put right. Jo protest kar rahe hain, unhe mubarakan, jinke layi protest hori, unhe vi mubarakan. (Whoever is protesting, congratulations to them. Whoever the protest is against, congratulations to them too). I have no idea what it is about.”

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The CJP, which started as a satirical digital outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. Abhijeet Dipke founded the CJP in response to comments made by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

Diljit most recently starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, with Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari as his co-stars. The film tells a love story set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.