Diljit Dosanjh says 'mubarak' to both CJP protestors and govt, wants nothing to do with it: I'm artist, not a politician
Diljit Dosanjh pleaded ignorance about the Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper-leak controversy.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh is not someone who stays mum on social and political issues. In the past, the popular singer has raised the farmers’ issues during the widespread farmers’ protests and also separately chided Khalistani separatists for trying to use his concert for their propaganda. Now, the singer pleaded ignorance as a fan asked him his opinion about the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party protest at the Jantar Mantar, urging fans to ‘keep me away’ from all things political.
Diljit responds to fan’s query about CJP protest
Diljit conducted an Instagram Live session with fans on Wednesday, during which he answered their questions and read out their messages. One fan alluded to the protest at Jantar Mantar and wrote in Punjabi. “Bro, Jantar Mantar protest baare…(say something about the Jantar Mantar protest).” At this, Diljit responded, half in Punjabi and half in English. “What protest is this at Jantar Mantar. Bro, keep me away from these protests and all.” The singer then paused and added, “I am an artist. I am not a politician.”
He then continued in Punjabi, “I don’t know what you think of me. See, everything cannot be put right. Jo protest kar rahe hain, unhe mubarakan, jinke layi protest hori, unhe vi mubarakan. (Whoever is protesting, congratulations to them. Whoever the protest is against, congratulations to them too). I have no idea what it is about.”
Diljit Dosanjh's political ‘entanglement’
In 2020, Diljit made headlines after he came out in support of farmers' protests against the contentious farm bills, which were later repealed by the central government. However, in May this year, the singer-actor ruled out a foray into politics after a civil society group publicly appealed to him to enter politics. “My job is to entertain people. I'm very happy in my field. Thank you so much,” he had posted on X.
What is the CJP protest?
The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. They have demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper-leak controversy.
The outfit's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, has said the agitation would not remain limited to education-related issues and that other accountability issues, including electoral matters such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, would also be raised.
Diljit Dosanjh's recent work
Diljit was most recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of Partition. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, received critical acclaim but had a slow start at the box office. Eventually, the film benefited from positive word-of-mouth, gaining momentum in its second and third weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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