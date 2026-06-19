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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1 (updated live): Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika film crosses 6 crore in strong start

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna's love triangle has taken a good start.

Jun 19, 2026 06:08 pm IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Homi Adajania’s romantic drama Cocktail 2 has released in theatres, and despite lukewarm reviews, has taken a strong start. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is being seen as the big hope for romances in Bollywood this year. Since the pandemic, the success rate of romantic films at the box office has been quite low, and hence, films like Cocktail 2 have hopes riding on them. On its first day, Cocktail 2 is set to surpass its predecessor in domestic net earnings, just breaching the double-digit mark

Cocktail 2 box office update - by 6 PM

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna star in the film. (ANI Photo)

Cocktail 2 opened in over 3000 screens across India, as per trade experts, a wide release for a film of this genre. By 5 PM on Friday, its first day in theatres, the film had earned 6.64 crore net in India. This is a promising figure for a romantic drama, particularly given the climate for them has been unfavourable over the last 5-6 years.

Cocktail 2 advance bookings

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Cocktail 2 sold over 1.6 lakh tickets in advance bookings for day 1, grossing a solid 5.57 crore gross. Upon adding blocked seats (that go for sale during spot bookings), this figure rises to over 8 crore. This means that after adding spot bookings, Cocktail is likely to cross 10 crore net in India on its opening day. The film faces a struggle due to mixed reviews from critics and a section of the audience, which is bound to affect word of mouth. However, so far, the film's occupancy has been steadily increasing throughout the day, and its makers hope the trend continues.

Cocktail 2 vs Cocktail

 
shahid kapoor kriti sanon rashmika mandanna
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