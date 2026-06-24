Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film remains steady, collects 66 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy drama arrived with high expectations. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it remained steady at the box office. However, in the middle of the week, the film has shown a dip in collections. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film)

Cocktail 2 box office

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna during the promotions. (ANI Photo)(Girish srivastav )

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected ₹5 crore on its sixth day of release. It is a slight dip in numbers compared to the previous day (which was at ₹6.75 crore), and Monday (also ₹6.75 crore) respectively. Still it has managed to retain its momentum. Cocktail 2 collected the most on Sunday, when it earned ₹17.75 crore. This brings total India gross collections to ₹76.64 crore and total India net to ₹66 crore so far.

So far, Cocktail 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime haul of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of ₹34.37 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at ₹51.35 crore, as well as Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari which stood at ₹53.07 crore. However, it is yet to touch the lifetime haul of the first Cocktail, which stands at ₹71 crore. This is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

About Cocktail 2

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{{^usCountry}} The spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics primarily written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is a standalone sequel. "What is very nice about this film is that everybody is saying that they love seeing me with Rashmika and Kriti. I believe it is always a huge compliment to all of us that they are not able to decide who they prefer," Shahid said at a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. Pritam has composed the music, with lyrics primarily written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is a standalone sequel. "What is very nice about this film is that everybody is saying that they love seeing me with Rashmika and Kriti. I believe it is always a huge compliment to all of us that they are not able to decide who they prefer," Shahid said at a press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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