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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film remains steady, collects 66 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: The Homi Adajania directorial is yet to cross the lifetime hail of the first Cocktail, which stands at ₹71 crore.

Jun 24, 2026 10:19 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy drama arrived with high expectations. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it remained steady at the box office. However, in the middle of the week, the film has shown a dip in collections. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film)

Cocktail 2 box office

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 6: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna during the promotions. (ANI Photo)(Girish srivastav )

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected 5 crore on its sixth day of release. It is a slight dip in numbers compared to the previous day (which was at 6.75 crore), and Monday (also 6.75 crore) respectively. Still it has managed to retain its momentum. Cocktail 2 collected the most on Sunday, when it earned 17.75 crore. This brings total India gross collections to 76.64 crore and total India net to 66 crore so far.

So far, Cocktail 2 has managed to surpass the lifetime haul of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of 34.37 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at 51.35 crore, as well as Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari which stood at 53.07 crore. However, it is yet to touch the lifetime haul of the first Cocktail, which stands at 71 crore. This is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

About Cocktail 2

 
shahid kapoor rashmika mandanna kriti sanon
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