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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 70 crore in week 1

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Homi Adajania's sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. 

Jun 25, 2026 10:08 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Homi Adajania’s Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19. The film has since crossed the 60 crore mark in India after receiving mixed reviews. It has shown a dip compared to Wednesday.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has collected 3.75 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to 70 crore. The film collected 5.25 crore on Wednesday after showing a dip in comparison.

Cocktail 2 registered an opening of 13.50 crore. The film registered a spike during the weekend, bringing in 16.25 crore on Saturday and 17.75 crore on Sunday. The film registered an expected dip on Monday and brought in 6.75 crore. It stayed steady on Tuesday and brought in the same amount.

While Cocktail 2 has already beaten the lifetime haul of Shahid’s Deva, which collected 34.37 crore in India, it is on its way to beat the lifetime haul of his previous film O’Romeo, which brought in 72.99 crore. The film is also yet to surpass Shahid and Kriti’s previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s lifetime haul of 85.16 crore.

About Cocktail 2

Kriti spoke to ANI before the film’s release and said, “There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie,” while talking about its story.

 
shahid kapoor rashmika mandanna kriti sanon
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