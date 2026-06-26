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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film collects 74 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone.

Jun 26, 2026 10:08 pm IST
Written by Monica Yadav
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Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: The Homi Adajania-directed sequel Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, wrapped up its opening week in theatres following its June 19 release. While the movie successfully crossed the 70 crore milestone at the domestic box office, it did so on the back of quite a divided response from audiences and critics alike. As the new box office week has begun in the theatres, momentum has slowed down slightly.

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna in a still.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected 4.29 crore net in India on its second Friday, holding steady from its first Thursday earnings.

Cocktail 2 earned 4.15 crore net at the Indian box office on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to 70.50 crore net at the end of its first week run in theatres. The film had collected 5.25 crore on Wednesday, reflecting a slight day-on-day drop.

Cocktail 2 got off to a strong start, collecting 13.50 crore on its opening day. The film gathered momentum over the weekend, with collections rising to 16.25 crore on Saturday and 17.75 crore on Sunday. Like most releases, it saw a noticeable drop on Monday, earning 6.75 crore, and maintained that pace on Tuesday with another 6.75 crore.

The plot centres on Kunal and Diya, college sweethearts who share a deep bond but remain highly sceptical about the institution of marriage. During a getaway to Sicily, their plans change completely when they cross paths with Diya’s friend, Ally, who coaxes them into abandoning their original travel plans to tag along with her.

Plagued by the sudden doubt that Kunal is only staying with her out of a sense of duty, a conflicted Diya secretly nudges Ally to test his loyalty by flirting with him. However, this playful experiment quickly backfires, spiralling into a web of emotional complications that none of them saw coming.

 
rashmika mandanna shahid kapoor kriti sanon cocktail box office
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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