Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film collects ₹74 crore

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: The Homi Adajania-directed sequel Cocktail 2, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, wrapped up its opening week in theatres following its June 19 release. While the movie successfully crossed the ₹70 crore milestone at the domestic box office, it did so on the back of quite a divided response from audiences and critics alike. As the new box office week has begun in the theatres, momentum has slowed down slightly. Cocktail 2 box office collection day 8: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna in a still.

Cocktail 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹4.29 crore net in India on its second Friday, holding steady from its first Thursday earnings.

Cocktail 2 earned ₹4.15 crore net at the Indian box office on Thursday, taking its total domestic collection to ₹70.50 crore net at the end of its first week run in theatres. The film had collected ₹5.25 crore on Wednesday, reflecting a slight day-on-day drop.

Cocktail 2 got off to a strong start, collecting ₹13.50 crore on its opening day. The film gathered momentum over the weekend, with collections rising to ₹16.25 crore on Saturday and ₹17.75 crore on Sunday. Like most releases, it saw a noticeable drop on Monday, earning ₹6.75 crore, and maintained that pace on Tuesday with another ₹6.75 crore.

Cocktail 2 is continuing its theatrical run across 4,652 shows. Based on live estimates, the film has collected around ₹74.79 crore net at the Indian box office so far.

Interestingly, Cocktail 2 will soon surpass the lifetime collection of Shahid and Kriti’s previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s lifetime haul of ₹85.16 crore.

About Cocktail 2 Directed by Homi Adajania and written by the duo of Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit. The film is backed by producers Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg under their respective banners, Maddock Films and Luv Films. This time around, the romantic drama features a fresh lead trio of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The 2012 movie was led by Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty.

The plot centres on Kunal and Diya, college sweethearts who share a deep bond but remain highly sceptical about the institution of marriage. During a getaway to Sicily, their plans change completely when they cross paths with Diya’s friend, Ally, who coaxes them into abandoning their original travel plans to tag along with her.

Plagued by the sudden doubt that Kunal is only staying with her out of a sense of duty, a conflicted Diya secretly nudges Ally to test his loyalty by flirting with him. However, this playful experiment quickly backfires, spiralling into a web of emotional complications that none of them saw coming.