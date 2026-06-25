Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna film collects ₹70 crore in week 1

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Homi Adajania’s Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on June 19. The film has since crossed the ₹60 crore mark in India after receiving mixed reviews. It has shown a dip compared to Wednesday. Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film.

Cocktail 2 box office collection According to the trade website Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has collected ₹3.75 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its one-week domestic total to ₹70 crore. The film collected ₹5.25 crore on Wednesday after showing a dip in comparison.

Cocktail 2 registered an opening of ₹13.50 crore. The film registered a spike during the weekend, bringing in ₹16.25 crore on Saturday and ₹17.75 crore on Sunday. The film registered an expected dip on Monday and brought in ₹6.75 crore. It stayed steady on Tuesday and brought in the same amount.

While Cocktail 2 has already beaten the lifetime haul of Shahid’s Deva, which collected ₹34.37 crore in India, it is on its way to beat the lifetime haul of his previous film O’Romeo, which brought in ₹72.99 crore. The film is also yet to surpass Shahid and Kriti’s previous film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s lifetime haul of ₹85.16 crore.

About Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. It is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone, and stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

It tells the story of college sweethearts Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the idea of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Diya’s friend Ally (Kriti Sanon), who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. Convinced that Kunal might be marrying her out of obligation, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him. But the consequences turn out to be more complicated than predicted.

Kriti spoke to ANI before the film’s release and said, “There is a message in this film. It is a very relevant message. Nowadays, the type of relationships, situationship and questions related to commitment are going on, there is a very relevant and rooted message at the end of the movie,” while talking about its story.