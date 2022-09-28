Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra looks dangerous but also in love in action-packed espionage drama. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming action film Code Name: Tiranga. The trailer for the film was released on Wednesday and for a film that is being touted as one of the best espionage-thrillers of the year, it did not disappoint. It was high on action – Parineeti looks not only determined to fight for her country, she beats up the bad guys in style, wielding guns, throwing kicks and more – and also emotions. Parineeti, who plays a RAW agent in the film, shares some sweet moments with Harrdy Sandhu, albeit while on a mission to protect the country. Also read: Parineeti Chopra denies claims of similarities between Code Name Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Parineeti, aka alpha one ‘the best man’, is on a fearless mission for the country. She is seen in various stylised action sequences in the almost three-minute trailer. When not doing hand-to-hand combat, Parineeti’s Durga is seen shooting terrorists in the head on the top of buildings.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu, who portrays a doctor in the film. When Parineeti’s Kismat meets Harrdy’s Dr Mirza Ali, sparks fly. They meet each other in the most picturesque of places – bending roads on snow-clad mountains to lake-side parks. He even asks her be his wife on one of their romantic outings. But is that enough to deter Parineeti’s commitment to the country?

Code Name: Tiranga also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. The film will be released in theatres on October 14. Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment.

During a recent media interaction, Parineeti shed some light on the speculations of similarities between her next Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt's 2018 film Raazi. Bollywood Hungama quoted Parineeti as saying, “I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a complete original film.”

