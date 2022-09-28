Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra looks dangerous but also in love in action-packed espionage drama. Watch

Code Name Tiranga trailer: Parineeti Chopra looks dangerous but also in love in action-packed espionage drama. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 28, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Code Name: Tiranga trailer is high on action and emotion. The film stars Parineeti Chopra as a RAW agent. She meets Harrdy Sandhu’s charismatic doctor on a mission. When the time comes for her to decide, will she choose love or fight a war for her country?

Code Name: Tiranga trailer  released on Wednesday and showed Parineeti Chopra in a fierce avatar. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the upcoming action film Code Name: Tiranga. The trailer for the film was released on Wednesday and for a film that is being touted as one of the best espionage-thrillers of the year, it did not disappoint. It was high on action – Parineeti looks not only determined to fight for her country, she beats up the bad guys in style, wielding guns, throwing kicks and more – and also emotions. Parineeti, who plays a RAW agent in the film, shares some sweet moments with Harrdy Sandhu, albeit while on a mission to protect the country. Also read: Parineeti Chopra denies claims of similarities between Code Name Tiranga and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

Parineeti, aka alpha one ‘the best man’, is on a fearless mission for the country. She is seen in various stylised action sequences in the almost three-minute trailer. When not doing hand-to-hand combat, Parineeti’s Durga is seen shooting terrorists in the head on the top of buildings.

Extensively shot in Turkey, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu, who portrays a doctor in the film. When Parineeti’s Kismat meets Harrdy’s Dr Mirza Ali, sparks fly. They meet each other in the most picturesque of places – bending roads on snow-clad mountains to lake-side parks. He even asks her be his wife on one of their romantic outings. But is that enough to deter Parineeti’s commitment to the country?

Code Name: Tiranga also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. The film will be released in theatres on October 14. Code Name: Tiranga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment along with Film Hangar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ribhu Dasgupta, Vivek B Agrawal and Reliance Entertainment.

During a recent media interaction, Parineeti shed some light on the speculations of similarities between her next Code Name: Tiranga and Alia Bhatt's 2018 film Raazi. Bollywood Hungama quoted Parineeti as saying, “I hope not. There is no similarity because there are two different films. The set-up and the story of Raazi was different, and our story is very different altogether. I am an agent since the beginning and my mission is different as well. I think that not only me but the makers, we have an actor from the same film, I think we are all aware there is no similarity with any film. I feel it is a complete original film.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
parineeti chopra
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP