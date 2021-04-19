Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan duo battling Covid-19, son says: 'He is very critical'
Composer Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan duo battling Covid-19, son says: 'He is very critical'

Shravan Rathod has been hospitalised after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. The music composer's son, Sanjeev, revealed he is very critical.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan has been tested positive for Covid-19.

As Mumbai battles with the second wave of Covid-19, it has been revealed that renowned music composer Shravan Rathod has been hospitalised after he tested positive for the virus. The musician was a part of the famous Nadeem Shravan duo.

His son, Sanjeev Rathod, has confirmed the diagnosis. He revealed that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai's SL Raheja Hospital and his condition is 'very critical'.

"Yes, he tested positive for Covid-19 and is admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, he is very critical as he has other comorbidities also. Please pray for him,” he told Indianexpress.com. His partner Nadeem Saifi took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for him.

"With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan who at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital," he said.

In partnership with Nadeem, Shravan delivered several musical hits in the 90s. This includes music for movies like Aashiqui, Saajan, Sirf Tum, Sadak and Dilwale.

Maharashtra has been among the worse affected states in the country in the second wave. In the last few weeks, several Bollywood stars had tested positive for the virus. This includes Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra and Sumeet Vyas. Earlier, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were infected with the virus.

The rise in Covid-19 cases has led to several states enforcing lockdown-like curbs and curfews. While Mumbai has been following weekend lockdowns, Delhi chief minister Arvin Kejriwal on Monday announced a six-day lockdown starting this Monday.

